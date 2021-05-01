BuckeyeGrove - Jonathon Cooper selected by Denver Broncos in Round 7

A Columbus native and Buckeyes captain has gotten the call to go from Ohio State to the NFL.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, where he'll team up with former teammate Baron Browning, who was drafted by Denver in round three.

Cooper, a two-time captain in scarlet and gray, was a Second Team American Football Coaches Association All-American and Third Team All-Big Ten honoree for his 24-tackle performance in eight games last season.

The Gahanna, Ohio, product led the Buckeyes with 3.5 sacks in 2020, including ones in back-to-back games in the Big Ten Championship against No. 14 Northwestern and Allstate Sugar Bowl versus No. 2 Clemson.

Cooper provided a dangerous threat from the edge as he contributed to Ohio State’s defensive line that limited opponents to just 97.6 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the FBS and second-fewest in the Big Ten Conference.