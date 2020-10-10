BuckeyeGrove - Cooper set to wear special number

The 2020 college football season marks the first year that players can wear the uniform number zero and up until now, the Ohio State Buckeyes had not announced if/who was going to be the first in program history to wear that number.

Until now.

Defensive end Jonathon Cooper will be the first Ohio State player to showcase the number, announced on Saturday afternoon by the program and there will be some special significance to that.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the team post-practice talking about former Ohio State and NFL star Bill Willis and how the former Buckeye defensive end would go on to help break the color barrier in the NFL and would go on to be elected to both the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Willis wore No. 99 while at Ohio State but the No. 0 will now be associated with him as Ohio State will now be referred to as the "Block O" in honor of Willis.

“This honor stands out from the rest,” said Cooper via a press release. “Being a captain, all the great things that have happened here at Ohio State, this one stands out a lot more to me personally. It doesn’t just represent me, it represents a great man, a great player who played here. I know when I put that jersey on I’m representing him and I have to go out there and be my very best, and I have to do that every single day. This one really means a lot to me.”

Cooper redshirted last year after being named a captain in what should have been his final season in an Ohio State uniform, but it was a season that was derailed with injuries. Cooper and his coaches made the decision for a 2020 return, but that decision almost appeared to be for naught when the Big Ten made the decision to postpone the season.