Jack Sawyer teams up with Mark Wahlberg's Chevrolet dealership in Columbus

The tweet, which has garnered nearly 1,800 likes and over 250 retweets thus far, was sent out to Sawyer’s 11,700-plus followers on Twitter.

On Monday, Quinn Ewers released an advertisement on Twitter for Holy Kombucha , a Texas area beverage company. Just a couple of hours later, fellow high school five-star Jack Sawyer announced that he had received a Chevrolet Silverado from Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus.

To kick off the week, a pair of Buckeyes in the Class of 2021 unveiled partnerships that will allow them to capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness.

Brian Gilmore, the general manager operating partner of the dealership, told BuckeyeGrove that the partnership is, at this time, only set to last during the course of Sawyer’s freshman season.

“We have a partnership set up with Jack,” Gilmore said. “He’s just going to represent the dealership and some charity stuff. That’s the biggest thing for us: Just some charity stuff that we’re planning down the road, and Jack is going to partner with us on that.”

Being a five-star prospect across all recruiting services and the 11th-ranked overall player on Rivals.com, Sawyer has put together an impressive following on social media. The central Ohio native currently has over 25,000 followers combined on Instagram and Twitter.

Gilmore says that while a specific number of posts is not required of Sawyer, he will continue to promote the dealership on social media in the future.

“We’re kind of being flexible with Jack when it comes to that,” Gilmore said. “But, obviously, we’re both watching our brands very closely. Jack is going to do some social media stuff for us, but we really haven’t locked in a specific amount that he has to do. We’re just going to communicate that between the two of us and make sure that we’re both happy with the relationship.”

Although specific monetary details of the partnership were not revealed, Gilmore discussed what led to both sides deciding to work together.

“Kind of a mutual thing between the two of us in which we both had interest,” Gilmore said. “We really like who Jack is and that he’s a local guy. We thought he fit with our brand well. That’s sort of why we reached out to Jack, and there was interest on both sides after that.”

As of writing this article, there is no set date for which charity event Sawyer will attend at the dealership in the future.

