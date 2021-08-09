Ewers announces first NIL deal

Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has not taken a practice rep yet but that has not stopped his earning potential under the newly instituted Name, Image, Likeness policy as the 5-star quarterback has released his first promotion on social media.

Ewers is currently listed as the top-rated recruit in the class of 2022 but has reclassified to the class of 2021 and will enroll at Ohio State in the coming days. By passing up his senior high school season, Ewers is able to take part in the NIL process, something that is prohibited by the high school association in Texas but is allowed for collegiate players in Ohio.

Ewers appeared in a 45-second advertisement on Twitter on Monday afternoon for Holy Kombucha, a Texas area beverage company.

Financial terms of the deal are not known at this point for Ewers' deal with the beverage company. It certainly will not be the only deal that Ewers will ink as a highly marketable collegiate athlete, even if he does not earn the starting nod at quarterback at Ohio State at any point of the upcoming season.

2021 marks the first season that collegiate athletes have been able to profit on their likeness. Ohio State announced last week a deal where student athletes would be allowed to opt-in and profit from Ohio State trademarks and logos that will start with offering jerseys and then will eventually spread out to items including video games, apparel, trading cards and bobbleheads.