BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Maryland canceled, won't be rescheduled due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– This Saturday's meeting between Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, a program spokesperson confirmed to BuckeyeGrove on Wednesday.

Maryland announced in a release Wednesday that it has paused team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, eight players in the Maryland program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic."