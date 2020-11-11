 BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Maryland canceled, won't be rescheduled due to COVID-19
Ohio State-Maryland canceled, won't be rescheduled due to COVID-19

OSU-Maryland is off due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– This Saturday's meeting between Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, a program spokesperson confirmed to BuckeyeGrove on Wednesday.

Maryland announced in a release Wednesday that it has paused team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, eight players in the Maryland program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic."

The decision was made following a recommendation from university officials and in consultation with the Big Ten, according to the Maryland release.

The game will be counted as a no-contest, and marks the first of Ohio State's eight-game regular season schedule that it will miss due to COVID-19.

Ohio State was set to travel to Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin has not played the past two weeks while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the program, but other conferences have been impacted ahead of this weekend as well.

In the SEC, Alabama-LSU has been postponed, and Georgia-Missouri became the fourth game in the conference to be postponed earlier on Wednesday.

This story will be updated with new information.

