BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Maryland canceled, won't be rescheduled due to COVID-19

Ohio State-Maryland canceled, won't be rescheduled due to COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– This Saturday's meeting between Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, a program spokesperson confirmed to BuckeyeGrove on Wednesday.
Maryland announced in a release Wednesday that it has paused team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, eight players in the Maryland program tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said in a statement. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic."
The decision was made following a recommendation from university officials and in consultation with the Big Ten, according to the Maryland release.
The game will be counted as a no-contest, and marks the first of Ohio State's eight-game regular season schedule that it will miss due to COVID-19.
Ohio State was set to travel to Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin has not played the past two weeks while dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the program, but other conferences have been impacted ahead of this weekend as well.
In the SEC, Alabama-LSU has been postponed, and Georgia-Missouri became the fourth game in the conference to be postponed earlier on Wednesday.
