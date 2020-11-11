BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 63 - Maryland can't move forward

The Big Ten has lost its third game of this shortened season and unfortunately, it will end up costing the Buckeyes a game as Maryland is dealing with an outbreak and will not be able to move forward with the previously scheduled game.

We talk about this breaking news and did the B1G put its teams in a bad spot by waiting so long to get things started this season? All of that and more in this emergency podcast of the BIA show.

Join Kevin Noon and Griffin Strom as we talk about latest on this breaking news that has taken a game away from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

All of that and a whole lot more in this edition of the BIA Podcast