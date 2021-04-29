BuckeyeGrove - Homestand continues as Buckeyes host Purdue for three beginning Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After snapping a season-high 5-game losing streak and picking up a home series win, the Buckeyes are looking to continue their run in the season’s second half.

A convincing Friday victory and Saturday shutout headlined Ohio State’s weekend against Penn State as the Buckeyes bats scored at least six runs and recorded at least seven hits in all three ballgames.

Perhaps one of the better signs last weekend came from the pitching staff. Ohio State pitchers issued just seven walks following a weekend at Maryland in which they walked 22. Head coach Greg Beals thought highly of the cleaner weekend in terms of free passes.

“We just got to keep doing what we do. A typical Ohio State team is going to be tough at the end of the season,” Beals said Sunday. “It’s a philosophy of ours that we continue developing and continue to get better and use every opportunity that you have as an opportunity to grow and become a better baseball team. We showed signs of playing really good baseball this weekend. Cleaner than we’ve been, and we need to trend that way and keep playing clean baseball and our offense will keep growing as well.”

Ohio State’s offense has been rather sustaining throughout the month of April despite its rankings among other Big Ten teams.

Freshman outfielder Kade Kern collected six more hits in three multi-hit contests last weekend, driving his season’s second home run on Friday. The Buckeyes also saw big flies from redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys and sophomore outfielder Nate Karaffa, both of whom had multiple hits and at least one RBI in Sunday’s series finale.

Regarded for his gritty play and selfless approach at the plate, junior third baseman Nick Erwin proved valuable on both sides of the ball against the Nittany Lions. Erwin broke an 0-for-19 skid with a 2-for-4 performance Friday, driving home a pair of runs while tripling twice and flashing the leather for six assists through the weekend.

“We didn’t try to do too much. We stayed to our approaches and kept it simple,” Erwin said Friday. “I think one through nine, we got a lot of guys that can really hit. We just got to go hit, not try to do it all by ourselves and just keep passing to the next guy.”

Erwin also leads Ohio State with three sacrifice hits as his 13 walks are tied for second-most. He also is hitting .267 with runners in scoring position.

