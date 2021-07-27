Holtmann on Tuimoloau: 'We're a ways away from him stepping onto a court'

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann was surprised it took a full half-hour before he was asked about recent dual-sport Buckeye commit J.T. Tuimoloau Tuesday at his first press conference in months.

"How long's it taken before I got the first question?" Holtmann said with a laugh. "I was prepared, it was No. 1 right here: J.T."

The wait for Ohio State fans to see the five-star defensive end prospect on the hardwood, though, could be considerably longer.

"Listen, I think we’re a ways away from him stepping onto a court," Holtmann said. "Ryan (Day) and I will have conversations. I’m sure ultimately it will come down to what the young man and his family really want to do."

Tuimoloau, Rivals.com's No. 6 overall football prospect in the class of 2021, committed to Day and the Ohio State program on July 4 following an elongated recruitment that Day called "once in a lifetime" at Big Ten Media Days this past Friday.

However, it was not just the football program that Tuimoloau committed to. The 6-foot-4, 277-pound Washington native, who had previously been offered a scholarship by Holtmann and the Buckeye basketball program, made headlines with the news that he would also look to play hoops for the Scarlet and Gray as well.