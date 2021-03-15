BuckeyeGrove - Holtmann says emotional championship loss ‘only makes you hungrier’

INDIANAPOLIS –– The physical toll of Ohio State’s four-game Big Ten Tournament run was obvious; the Buckeyes lost starting forward Kyle Young to a concussion, and forwards E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Seth Towns all spent time either in obvious pain and discomfort or receiving treatment from trainers beside the bench at various points throughout the week. The emotional exhaustion may be harder to quantify, but it’s just as palpable after two overtime games, one four-point margin and another contest decided on the final shot, as each of Ohio State’s tournament matchups saw the Buckeyes experience extended stretches under the magnified pressure of late-game drama on the biggest stage of the season thus far.

"When you have an opportunity to be in games like this, it only makes you hungrier." — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann

Ohio State did not get the release or relief of capping this run with the hoisting of a trophy, but despite the conclusive emotional letdown of an otherwise inspired week of play, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said following Sunday’s championship game loss that coming up short only has his team yearning that much more for future postseason success. “The opportunity to play for a championship was very important for us as a group, because I think when you have an opportunity to be in games like this, it only makes you hungrier,” Holtmann said. “It only makes you hungrier. There’s no question about it, it elevates everybody in the locker room.”

For many onlookers, Ohio State’s account of itself in the conference tournament, even without leaving Indianapolis as a champion, was an overwhelmingly positive one. The Buckeyes beat one NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed, took another to overtime, and in the process, secured a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance in its own right. RELATED: Breaking down Ohio State's South region bracket However, that perspective may be difficult to imbue on a group that had a lead on Illinois with 2:50 to play in overtime of the Big Ten championship game just minutes before the bracket selection show. “We had a lot of emotional guys and we had a lot of emotional coaches. And honestly, I wouldn’t expect anything else of this group,” Holtmann said. “I just wouldn’t have. They had very high-level belief of what we could be, and they didn’t come for anything other than a championship.” Much of that emotion is no doubt derived from the manner in which the Buckeyes slugged through the tournament, with every game hanging in the balance by the final moments, whether brought on by a sudden Ohio State collapse or a furious Buckeye comeback.