BuckeyeGrove - Breaking down Ohio State's South region bracket in the NCAA Tournament

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the region, despite dropping in the Big 12 conference tournament to Oklahoma State this past Friday, and the Bears will match up with No. 16 Hartford on Friday.

"I do not know anything about Oral Roberts, I don't know the conference or anything," redshirt senior point guard CJ Walker said. "But in March, you have to respect each and every team no matter what their record was, what they did previous in the season. So we're gonna respect them let we play any other team we play in the Big Ten."

Ohio State's bracket draw, revealed on Sunday's March Madness Selection Show, puts the Buckeyes in the South region in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament with a Friday matchup to come against No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the first round.

INDIANAPOLIS –– Ohio State came up just shy of a Big Ten championship in a three-point loss to Illinois in overtime on Sunday, but the Buckeyes' conference tournament run helped secure them a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance –– their highest seed in eight years.

Baylor has been either No. 3 or No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll since the preseason, and won its first 18 games in a row this season before losing to then-No. 17 Kansas on Feb. 27. The Bears are 7-2 against AP-ranked teams this season, and defeated Illinois –– their only common opponent with the Buckeyes –– by a score of 82-69 on Dec. 2.

Fellow Big Ten programs Wisconsin and Purdue are also in the South region, pegged as No. 9 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.

The Badgers, who lost to Luka Garza and Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament this past Friday, await a matchup with Roy Williams and North Carolina, the region's No. 8 seed, on Friday.

Purdue, which went 2-0 against the Buckeyes in the regular season before the Buckeyes got revenge with an overtime win in the conference tournament this past Friday, will play No. 13 seed North Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

First up for the Buckeyes –– if they get past Oral Roberts –– will be the winner of No. 7 seed Florida and No. 10 seed Virginia Tech's matchup on Friday in the first round.

The Gators finished fifth in the SEC during the regular season, and won a game in the conference tournament before dropping to Tennessee on Friday. Florida is 2-2 against AP-ranked opponents this season, losing to then-No. 20 Florida State on Dec. 12 and then-No. 24 Arkansas on Feb. 16, but beating then-No. 6 Tennessee by nearly 30 points on Jan. 19, and then-No. 11 West Virginia on Jan. 30.

Virginia Tech is 15-6 so far this season, and finished third in the ACC with a record of 9-4 in the conference. The Hokies, coached by Mike Young, are a perfect 4-0 against AP-ranked opponents this season, and were ranked No. 22 in last week's AP Poll before losing to North Carolina in their first game in the conference tournament.

"[Florida and Virginia Tech] are two really good teams I played previously in my college career," Walker said. "Good coaching staffs, good players, good overall team. Every team has respect going into March."

If Ohio State makes it to the Sweet 16, it will see the winner in a four-team grouping that pits No. 6 seed Texas Tech against No. 11 seed Utah State, and No. 3 seed Arkansas against No. 14 seed Colgate.

The final piece of the South region bracket is a meeting between No. 5 seed Villanova and No. 12 seed Winthrop. The winner of that game will meet the Boilermakers in the Round of 32, should they get through North Texas.

Under head coach Chris Holtmann, the Buckeyes have never gotten past the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, and no Ohio State team has been past the second round since the 2012-13 season, when the Buckeyes lost to Wichita State in the Elite Eight.

Check out the full NCAA Tournament bracket below: