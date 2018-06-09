COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football one-day camps don't only draw top players from within the borders of the Buckeye state but many players from far and wide. One player who made his way up to the Ohio State campus as part of a summer bus tour was defensive back Jamal Hill out of Morrow (Ga.).

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound safety may be a little underrated as a three-star and has close to 30 offers to show for that. Boston College, Pittsburgh, NC State and Michigan are among some of Hill's biggest name offers. One school that has not offered yet is Ohio State and Hill wanted to use the Friday camp setting as a backdrop to show the Buckeyes' coaches why they should get on board.

"They liked what I did, and they are going to evaluate the film and let me know," Hill said after the camp.

With more than two-dozen offers already in the bag, Hill is taking it all in stride and while he would love to land an Ohio State offer, he keeps is all in perspective.

"It would mean a lot to me if they do offer me," Hill said. "But I don't go chasing offers, I just play football."