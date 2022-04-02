Highlights, takeaways from latest Ohio State spring practice

Here are some key takeaways, highlights and other notes from an open window that lasted a little more than an hour:

Media members were given access to the Buckeyes’ eighth practice of spring ball in front of hundreds of Buckeyes students and fans of all ages and a loaded group of high-profile recruits.

Saturday’s practice could – and probably should – be taken with a grain of salt in terms of starting spots on both sides of the ball and what the two-deep depth chart looks like.

For one, there are a handful of players who remain unavailable for the spring, a list that includes running back Marcus Crowley, tight end/fullback Mitch Rossi and offensive lineman Josh Fryar who could each serve pivotal roles in the offense – plus defensive end Tyler Friday and Jantzen Dunn as notable defensive players who are out. Also, Gee Scott Jr. and Kamryn Babb were not participating at practice on Saturday while Josh Proctor remains limited as he works his way back from injury, and Kourt Williams also saw limited action on Saturday by being held out of team drills.

But the Buckeyes still opened up the viewing periods for Student Appreciation Day, as we got to see full 11-on-11 action and some 7-on-7 drills after previously only being allowed to watch individual drills in the three 45-minute viewing windows open to the media this spring.

In the final open practice leading up to the April 16 spring game, we got to see a good glimpse into what the Buckeyes’ starting offense and backups might look like come fall assuming health and progression.

C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson made up the starting backfield by getting all the first-team reps in 11-on-11, and there was no surprise with the offensive line that took all the first-team reps: Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle, Matthew Jones at left guard, Luke Wypler at center, Donovan Jackson at right guard and Dawand Jones at right tackle.

Joe Royer and Cade Stover mixed in as the team’s tight ends taking first-team reps, but it was Royer who saw the field first in full-team action. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming were the starters at receiver, but Emeka Egbuka saw a heavy dose of first-team action as well.

Kyle McCord took most of the second-team reps at quarterback, but Devin Brown saw action as well. At running back, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor split the action, while Egbuka, Jayden Ballard and Xavier Johnson – a running back who appears to be moving to receiver – saw the majority of the second-team reps. Bennett Christian played most of the second-team reps at tight end while Stover and Royer were splitting first-team action.

The offensive line looked like this: George Fitzpatrick at left tackle, Toby Wilson at left guard, Jakob James at center, Enokk Vimahi at right guard and Grant Toutant at right tackle.

The most intriguing of the players taking second-team reps was Donovan Jackson, who got some work at left tackle with the twos. Jackson, who played left tackle in high school while being the nation’s top-ranked offensive guard, spoke on Thursday about his capability of playing on the outside or at any other spot on the line. Though he was a little coy about whether or not he wants to play at a tackle spot or if he thinks his future will entail playing more at tackle.

“They said just be prepared. Be prepared to move where we need you to be. I said all right,” Jackson said of what the Buckeyes told him about what his position would be when recruiting him. “I think everyone on the line knows we could change positions at any point. And we should be able to run the ball or throw the ball at the same efficiency as we were in our original positions.”

As for the third-team reps, Ohio State trotted out quarterback Brown and running back Cayden Saunders, and freshman Kyion Grayes was the top third-team receiver as the Buckeyes rotated a group at the position.