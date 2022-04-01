Recruiting Rundown: Top target has commit date, star-studded visits weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s been pretty much a nonstop escapade in Ohio State recruiting ever since the re-opening of the live period on March 1.That has included four- and five-star talent ushered in and out of Columbus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news