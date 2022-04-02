Donovan Jackson takes game to next level, provides versatility for Buckeyes

COLUMBUS – After Donovan Jackson gave his own evaluation of his best football attribute, we walked over to Luke Wypler’s table at Thursday’s media session. Jackson said the biggest pride he takes in his game is his strength and that he feels “like I'm one of the stronger guys on the team. So I feel like getting [defensive linemen] off the ball is what I have to do as someone who's strong.” Less than 90 seconds after that self-assessment, the interior linemate who takes reps one spot to his left gave essentially the same take – with a little less humbleness to it. “I’ve said it before. He’s probably one of the strongest, fastest, freakiest guys I’ve seen at his size. Ever,” Wypler said. “He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s able to move. The way he’s able to contort his body is just next level. “Get ready. You’ll see. September [3rd], you’ll see. I think everyone’s gonna be really surprised to see what he’s able to do.”

Valuable first-year reps

Any surprise felt among Ohio State’s circle won’t be seen coming from those within the Buckeyes’ athletic facilities. Jackson was hailed by some in the know as the most talented, refined offensive line prospect in the nation coming out of high school – regardless of class – in the last three recruiting cycles. That’s why it wasn’t quite as imperative for Jackson to enroll early with the Buckeyes after he signed out of Houston, Texas in the 2021 recruiting class. Still, it was fair to assume that the former five-star and No. 1-ranked offensive guard in America would need some time to develop before he made any sort of impact as a true freshman on the offensive line. It’s the most difficult position in the sport to transition quickly into a contributing role when going from high school to college. Jackson, though, bucked the trend a bit last year, logging more than 100 snaps in his first collegiate season – nearly double the mark for any true freshman offensive lineman combined across the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Many of his snaps came as a sixth offensive lineman/tight end in heavy packages in goal-line looks and short yardage situations. But it was still an important step in Jackson’s development as he continued turning heads on the Buckeyes’ coaching staff for his play in practice and on Saturdays. “That was very valuable [to get those in-game reps], mentally and physically,” Jackson said. “Mentally, being in a stadium that holds more than just [a high school] Texas stadium. Physically, going against guys who are not the people you’re going against every day [in practice] and seeing the defense as you read it as you do on film. So those reps I took in-game I took to heart, and I took the experience and tried to grow from it.” Jackson says he discovered it “wasn’t a big deal” to have missed the opportunity of enrolling early for spring ball last season, crediting Mickey Marotti’s strength program for getting him up to speed. But he still had to do some learning on his own, referencing preparation and understanding the best ways to dissect film as two key areas he needed to grow. “That was a big thing for me. At the end of last year and coming in this year, I had to mature as an individual and as a football player,” Jackson said. “And I wasn't at that point yet. … I wasn't at the point where I had to be if I wanted to be a star in Ohio State. And so I realized I had to grow up, almost, and try to take control of what I could do.”

Bringing multiple dimensions to versatile line