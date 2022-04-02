Donovan Jackson takes game to next level, provides versatility for Buckeyes
COLUMBUS – After Donovan Jackson gave his own evaluation of his best football attribute, we walked over to Luke Wypler’s table at Thursday’s media session.
Jackson said the biggest pride he takes in his game is his strength and that he feels “like I'm one of the stronger guys on the team. So I feel like getting [defensive linemen] off the ball is what I have to do as someone who's strong.”
Less than 90 seconds after that self-assessment, the interior linemate who takes reps one spot to his left gave essentially the same take – with a little less humbleness to it.
“I’ve said it before. He’s probably one of the strongest, fastest, freakiest guys I’ve seen at his size. Ever,” Wypler said. “He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s able to move. The way he’s able to contort his body is just next level.
“Get ready. You’ll see. September [3rd], you’ll see. I think everyone’s gonna be really surprised to see what he’s able to do.”
Valuable first-year reps
Any surprise felt among Ohio State’s circle won’t be seen coming from those within the Buckeyes’ athletic facilities.
Jackson was hailed by some in the know as the most talented, refined offensive line prospect in the nation coming out of high school – regardless of class – in the last three recruiting cycles. That’s why it wasn’t quite as imperative for Jackson to enroll early with the Buckeyes after he signed out of Houston, Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Still, it was fair to assume that the former five-star and No. 1-ranked offensive guard in America would need some time to develop before he made any sort of impact as a true freshman on the offensive line. It’s the most difficult position in the sport to transition quickly into a contributing role when going from high school to college.
Jackson, though, bucked the trend a bit last year, logging more than 100 snaps in his first collegiate season – nearly double the mark for any true freshman offensive lineman combined across the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Many of his snaps came as a sixth offensive lineman/tight end in heavy packages in goal-line looks and short yardage situations. But it was still an important step in Jackson’s development as he continued turning heads on the Buckeyes’ coaching staff for his play in practice and on Saturdays.
“That was very valuable [to get those in-game reps], mentally and physically,” Jackson said. “Mentally, being in a stadium that holds more than just [a high school] Texas stadium. Physically, going against guys who are not the people you’re going against every day [in practice] and seeing the defense as you read it as you do on film. So those reps I took in-game I took to heart, and I took the experience and tried to grow from it.”
Jackson says he discovered it “wasn’t a big deal” to have missed the opportunity of enrolling early for spring ball last season, crediting Mickey Marotti’s strength program for getting him up to speed.
But he still had to do some learning on his own, referencing preparation and understanding the best ways to dissect film as two key areas he needed to grow.
“That was a big thing for me. At the end of last year and coming in this year, I had to mature as an individual and as a football player,” Jackson said. “And I wasn't at that point yet. … I wasn't at the point where I had to be if I wanted to be a star in Ohio State. And so I realized I had to grow up, almost, and try to take control of what I could do.”
Bringing multiple dimensions to versatile line
Jackson says that he never feels satisfied with his game or where he’s at physically. He feels like there are always areas in which he can improve, and that’s why he has hit the offseason as hard as he has in the film and weight rooms.
In the latter, he has carved himself out to where he sits in the 312-315 range weight-wise while standing at 6-foot-4. It’s a body type that, combined with the athletic profile and footwork that Wypler alluded to, has Jackson as one of the most valuable members of the offensive line.
When Jackson was recruited by Ohio State, the pitch was that he wasn’t being recruited specifically as an offensive guard or as an offensive tackle. A potential to be moved to any spot on the offensive line is the Buckeyes’ m.o.
“They said just be prepared. Be prepared to move where we need you to be. I said all right,” Jackson said. “I think everyone on the line knows we could change positions at any point. And we should be able to run the ball or throw the ball at the same efficiency as we were in our original positions. … Having that mentality in the offensive line room, I think, is what sets us apart from other place. Because we trust each other to know each other's jobs at all times.”
It’s long been believed by most that Jackson would be used as a guard at Ohio State. But there is potential that he could shift to a tackle spot at some point in the future – whether that be this season out of necessity or in his third year.
When asked if he believes guard is his best position, Jackson took a long pause and smiled before responding, “I don’t know how to answer that one.”
No matter whether it’s tackle, guard, punter or kicker, Jackson says he is going to play wherever Ohio State needs him to play. And no matter the position he’s asked to play, the second-year Buckeye enters his sophomore campaign as one of the most intriguing players to watch.
“I feel there's a sense of anticipation,” Jackson said. “I've always been the new guy on the line. There's a lot to hold up with the guys who have left and the guys who moved on from here. So just trying to take off from where they left is what I'm trying to do.”