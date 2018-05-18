AUSTIN, Texas – The Buckeyes have already gone into the University of Texas' backyard and poached one wide receiver but could Urban Meyer pull the Texas two-step and land Elijah Higgins as well?

Higgins is listed as a four-star receiver by Rivals.com and checks in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. Thursday was the first opportunity for Higgins to get back on the field after a wrist injury shut him down for a bit.

The talented Texan already has more than 30 offers and shocked many people when he made a trip to Ohio State, largely unannounced among recruiting circles.

"I was actually supposed to go up a couple of weeks prior to that, after the Rivals camp, me and Garrett (Wilson) were trying to get up there together," Higgins said. "That did not happen, but he told me it was a school that I had to come check out. So, I found out when Grant (Gunnell) was going and we went together and had a blast."

Wilson committed to the Buckeyes and announced that he was 'coming home'. Wilson grew up in the Dublin (Ohio) area before moving to Austin.



Higgins has had Wilson in his ear for some time now about Ohio State. Higgins is taking it all in stride as Wilson tries to lure his friend north with him.

"We actually talked about it (Wednesday) night, he said that we had to 'talk business'. He is pushing me," Higgins said. "I know it is a great school, great atmosphere, great football, great life after football… but it really is just me feeling it out again and I want my parents to go out there."

That does not mean that Texas is going to give up on Higgins (or Wilson for that matter). They have the hometown card to play and have been trying to keep Higgins home.

"Really just staying home and repping 5-1-2, repping the Austin area," Higgins said. "I was not born here but I want to represent it in the best way possible, whether that is playing here and playing for Texas or going elsewhere and still representing Austin."

While Higgins is not down to a top "list" of schools yet, the wildcard in the mix is Stanford. Higgins is an excellent student and admits the combination of athletics and academics at Stanford has piqued his interest, more than a little.



Higgins just visited Palo Alto (Calif.) and enjoyed his trip thoroughly.

"I had a blast. All the coaches out there are just incredible," Higgins said. "I love the atmosphere out there and all the players and what they have going on over there. One of the top teams in the country and also (one of) the top schools in the nation as well."

There will be time to cut the list in July for Higgins and at that point things will really start to get tough.

"That is when I want to cut down my list and really start talking with the coaches and figuring things out for myself," Higgins said.

The Buckeyes have been able to show Higgins a mass exodus from Texas to Ohio over the last several recruiting classes with guys like JK Dobbins, Jeffrey Okudah, Matthew Baldwin, Baron Browning and now Garrett Wilson just to name a few players. Why is Ohio State doing so well in Texas?

"I just think it is a different atmosphere than Texas but at the same time it is the same atmosphere on a different level. I kind of think that is the main reason," Wilson said. "I know it is big ball out there and it is a great environment, the fanbase is ridiculous, it is kind of Texas on steroids but on a different area."

Wilson was quick to say that he meant that as a positive about Buckeye Nation and not as any sort of slight to Texas.

"That sounds like I am basing Texas, but I am not trying to… I think that really is what it is," Higgins said. "Urban Meyer is a great guy, I think the coaching staff is incredible as well. All that tied together is really the reason that Texas kids go out there."

The Buckeyes have a lot of things for them in this recruitment, it could be a wild ride to the finish line with Higgins.