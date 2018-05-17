It took six years, but Southern Swing made its Great Plains debut this week, hitting schools in the states of Oklahoma and Kansas. The Buckeyes haven't recruited these states heavily over the years but Urban Meyer goes wherever the talent is and those states have seen an uptick recently.

We have intel from our stops in Oklahoma and Kansas including some notes on impressive class of 2020 offensive tackle Turner Corcoran. Boards are in the infant stages right now for the 2020 class but is Corcoran quickly turning into a priority for the Buckeyes?

After a brief Monday stop in Dallas, we're now back in Texas and we also have the latest from our Thursday morning stop in Austin. Could Garrett Wilson be one of the best recruiters the Buckeyes have had in a while and will Ohio State be keeping up a Lake Travis pipeline?

All of that in this afternoon's Skull Session.