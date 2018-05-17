AUSTIN, Texas – Lake Travis wide receiver Garrett Wilson is a perfect example that proves you can go home. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver who is originally from the Columbus suburbs said no to the Texas Longhorns and yes to the Buckeyes at the end of April.

Wilson is from a football-playing family that moved from Ohio to Texas during his childhood but there was never any doubt that Garrett would grow to be quite the football player in his own right. Teams were fighting over the Rivals100 player, but the Buckeyes came out on top. Wilson grew up with dreams of putting on the Scarlet and Gray and seems to be on track to realize those dreams.

"I would always tell my teachers and all my friends that I wanted to play at Ohio State," Wilson said. "Moving down here, I still kind of had it but it kind of flipped to Texas, I just wanted to play college football, period. For them to give me the opportunity to play there, I couldn't pass it up."

An official visit to Ohio State was enough to seal the deal and stir up some memories of his youth.

"I got to see what I grew up with and I had been missing it and I thought I would go back," Wilson said.

Wilson says that he is firmly committed to the Buckeyes and now takes on the role as an active recruiter.

"(I am) trying to bring kids along with me because that is how you build a national championship class," Wilson said. "I am working on a lot of kids."