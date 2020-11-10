BuckeyeGrove - Garrett Wilson in historic groove

“Those are the people I looked up to growing up," Wilson said. "Seeing my name along their names, that was super special to me. Now I just got to try and keep it going, hopefully we can break some records.”

Wilson became the fourth Ohio State wide receiver to record at least 100 receiving yards in three-consecutive games after his 104-yard performance Saturday against Rutgers, joining Cris Carter , Terry Glenn and David Boston as the only other Buckeyes to do so.

Garrett Wilson 's impact could be felt almost as soon as his first play of the 2020 season, and since then, he's truly emerged in what has become a historic breakout season.

The sophomore receiver has been quarterback Justin Fields' favorite target, having led the Buckeyes in receptions in each game.

The chemistry between the quarterback and receiver develops throughout the week in practice, and Wilson said it's a point of emphasis.

"The biggest thing is being consistent. Getting good practice in," Wilson said. "I feel like if I put the work in during the week, it’ll translate to Saturday.”

RELATED: Day touches on quarterback culture, development at Ohio State

Wilson has entered halftime of each of the season's first three games with at least 92 all-purpose yards, and his first touches in those games each went for first downs.

With that sort of production coming out of the gate, it's easy to feel the momentum and acknowledge how impactful one is to the offense. But in terms of getting close to breaking records, Wilson said he isn't aware of it in-game.

"We have no clue. You definitely can feel your groove once you get going. You kind of have a feel as a receiver, but there’s nothing that pops up on the big board or anything that I’ve seen," Wilson said. "As a receiver, you got goals for yourself. 100 yards is a landmarker of a good game."

Wilson has contributed to a high-powered offense that leads the Big Ten in total yards with 1,534.

This season to date, Wilson has made 24 receptions, and 15 of those have gone for 10 yards or more. He's proven he can make a big play.

“When I see a play that I got a deep route on, I automatically open my eyes big," Wilson said. "Anytime they call a play where I know I’m going down the field, I’m excited for it.”

Wilson moved to slot receiver entering the season, and stands second in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards with 447. He's also been returning kickoffs and punts, which show just how dynamic he is to Ohio State.

“Just watching the offense my senior year in high school with Dwyane (Haskins), I saw a lot of things I wanted to be a part of. I tried to come in with no expectations.

"The way the offense has gone these last two years and the way we’re opening it up in the passing game, yeah, I would say I expected this. I feel like I’ve been in a lot of good situations to make plays."

Wilson's historic pace will be a driving force behind the Buckeyes offense, and the sophomore receiver said consistency in his routine will help keep things going the way they have been.

RELATED: Petit-Frere, Munford showing most consistency on OL through three games

Head coach Ryan Day said Wilson's season has been something he's expected, and he could sense the Lake Travis, Texas, product had the ability to make plays long ago.

“When I watched Garrett play in high school and got to know he and his family, I can tell you that my expectations for him when he got here were about what’s going on right now," Day said. "I felt he was very, very talented and had a chance to be very special."

Day said Wilson is "tremendously skilled," and his ball skills and ability to accelerate in short areas are "tremendous." With the tools Wilson has, Day believes the potential is limitless.

"The better he practices, the harder he plays, the better he’s going to be," Day said. "His ceiling is as high as it wants to be."

RELATED: Ruckert emerges as third option for Fields through three games

Not to mention, the Ohio State wide receivers room has been outstanding in their own right. Chris Olave is right behind Wilson in receiving yards with 288, and the two made for yet another historic combination in becoming the first Buckeyes teammates to have at least 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games.