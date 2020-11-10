Ryan Day wants to develop the best quarterbacks in the country.

Since joining Ohio State in 2017, Day has headed one of the most consistently dominant passing attacks in the country, all while working with and molding three of the best passers in program history.

The current head coach of the Buckeyes began with J.T. Barrett, one of the most experienced leaders and winners in the history of college football. When Barrett’s time in Columbus finally came to an end, Dwayne Haskins stepped in and ended up recording one of the greatest passing seasons ever played at Ohio State.

Now Day is heading an offense under the direction of Justin Fields, the most efficient quarterback in the country this season. It has been quite the run for the second-year head coach-- and he doesn’t plan on ending it anytime soon.

“Like we always say, you come to Ohio State, you come here to compete,” Day said on Tuesday. “If you don’t wanna compete, this probably isn’t the right place for you.”