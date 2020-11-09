COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It was as safe a bet as any that Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson would be options No. 1 and No. 2 for Justin Fields and the Ohio State pass attack in 2020, if not always necessarily in that order.

But who would be the third option?

If not one of the Buckeyes’ oft-discussed, highly touted freshmen at wide receiver, surely it would be speedy sophomore Jameson Williams.

Through three games in the Big Ten season though, Fields’ third option has actually been junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert, the former high school wide receiver that continues to prove that tight ends can do much more than just block in this Ohio State offense.

“We got great tight ends in Luke [Farrell] and Jeremy Ruckert,” Olave said after the game Saturday. “We’ve been getting the ball to them a little bit more. I feel like they’re good in the passing game, they open up a lot of things for us on the outside.”