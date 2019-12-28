GLENDALE, Ariz. - The playoff semifinal games have generally been snooze fests the last few seasons, but combine two electric teams like Ohio State and Clemson with a couple weeks of preparation, and we should be in for a good Fiesta Bowl to decide who will take on LSU or Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff National Championship.



Clemson will be looking to continue their dominance in the playoffs having won the championship in two of the last three seasons while Ryan Day will be looking to make a statement as a first-year coach while helping avenge the Buckeyes' blowout loss in 2016.

To prepare yourself for tonight's playoff semifinal, make sure to check out this week's Tale of the Tape - Part One and Part Two - and see what the Depth Chart/Injury Report is looking like heading into the game. Also, check out what the BuckeyeGrove staff thinks will happen in our weekly Staff Predictions.

During the game, be sure to hang out in The Horseshoe Lounge with the rest of our members in our Game Thread and look for our continuous coverage of Ohio State's first playoff game since 2016, and of course be sure to follow our staff on Twitter for real-time updates and reaction to the game.

Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon)

Keaton Maisano (@002kfm)

Braden Moles (@Braden1013)

After the game, be sure to stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove for immediate post-game analysis, articles and our BIA Podcast recapping our thoughts from the game. See you in The Horseshoe Lounge!