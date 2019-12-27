News More News
Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - While everyone has wanted to talk about the knee of Justin Fields, there are 84 other scholarship players on the Ohio State scholarship roster as well and we now know that there will be no game-time decisions for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl game on Saturday (8pm EST - ESPN).

The list of unavailable players is the usual suspects as the Buckeyes will need all-hands-on-deck in this game.

As for Fields? Ryan Day said earlier today during a press conference that, "He is great" and that was it. Time will tell if that is 85-percent great or 100-percent great or somewhere in between those two posts.

Check out the list and the most up to date (and hopefully not final) depth chart of the season.

Game-Time Decision

NONE

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* RB Marcus Crowley

* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Master Teague

Demario McCall -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Chris Olave -OR-

Austin Mack

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Willson

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Enokk Vimahi

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Matt Jones

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Chase Young

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett -OR-

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Tyreke Smith -OR-

Zach Harrison

Tyler Friday

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker -OR-

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Garrett Wilson

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
