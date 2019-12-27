SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - While everyone has wanted to talk about the knee of Justin Fields, there are 84 other scholarship players on the Ohio State scholarship roster as well and we now know that there will be no game-time decisions for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl game on Saturday (8pm EST - ESPN).

The list of unavailable players is the usual suspects as the Buckeyes will need all-hands-on-deck in this game.

As for Fields? Ryan Day said earlier today during a press conference that, "He is great" and that was it. Time will tell if that is 85-percent great or 100-percent great or somewhere in between those two posts.

Check out the list and the most up to date (and hopefully not final) depth chart of the season.

Game-Time Decision

NONE

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb



* RB Marcus Crowley



* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* WR C.J. Saunders



* DT Taron Vincent