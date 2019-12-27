Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - While everyone has wanted to talk about the knee of Justin Fields, there are 84 other scholarship players on the Ohio State scholarship roster as well and we now know that there will be no game-time decisions for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl game on Saturday (8pm EST - ESPN).
The list of unavailable players is the usual suspects as the Buckeyes will need all-hands-on-deck in this game.
As for Fields? Ryan Day said earlier today during a press conference that, "He is great" and that was it. Time will tell if that is 85-percent great or 100-percent great or somewhere in between those two posts.
Check out the list and the most up to date (and hopefully not final) depth chart of the season.
Game-Time Decision
NONE
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* RB Marcus Crowley
* OL Gavin Cupp
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* WR C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Master Teague
Demario McCall -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Chris Olave -OR-
|
Austin Mack
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Willson
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Matt Jones
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett -OR-
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith -OR-
|
Zach Harrison
Tyler Friday
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
Marcus Hooker -OR-
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Garrett Wilson
|
Demario McCall
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave