SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Clemson has had Ohio State's number in the three previous meetings, all in bowl games, as the Buckeyes are 0-3. Only Florida State can share that same record against the Buckeyes, holding Ohio State winless with three or more appearances. The 2016 meeting in this very same Fiesta Bowl is one that Ohio State fans try to forget about, a 31-0 shellacking where absolutely nothing went right as Ohio State really limped into the playoffs off of a one-point win over Michigan State, a three-point win over Michigan and then because of tiebreakers and a loss to Penn State, did not play in the B1G Championship Game. While Ohio State has not been routing everyone by 40 points down the stretch, this time is different with an 11-point win over Penn State, a 28-point win over Michigan and then a 13-point win over Wisconsin to cap the season, three wins over highly ranked foes, two of them in the New Year's Six bowl games. Even with all of that, all of the buzz seems to be around the defending national champions who are coming off of a murderer's row of playing Wake Forest, South Carolina and Virginia in that same stretch of games. Despite Ohio State being the No. 2 seed and Clemson being the No. 3, few people seem to really be giving Ohio State a chance. Is it the history? Is it that people feel that Clemson is the better team? Do people feel that Ohio State peaked too early and is now crashing back to earth? The Buckeyes have not been an underdog all season long, in fact the Buckeyes have only been a single-digit favorite just once, a nine-point line against Michigan in a game where the Buckeyes covered and won by 29. The last time Ohio State was an underdog was the 2018 season game against Michigan where the Buckeyes were getting 3.5-points and went on to win by 23. History does not matter once the ball is kicked and the action starts, but it sure gives us a lot to look at as we are getting ready for the game. Without any further hoopla, it is time for us to make our picks for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson. Will the Buckeyes continue to be vexed by the Tigers, or is this the year that Ohio State breaks through and returns to the championship game?

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Ohio State is just one half of football removed from being an unstoppable force, hellbent on just running through this season with no regard to anyone that stands its way. But after Ohio State went into halftime down by 14 points in the Big Ten Championship Game, the third difficult game that Ohio State had to play in consecutive weeks, the Buckeyes became in the eyes of many 'just another hat on the table' as everyone was ready to just declare the CFP Championship Game of LSU versus Clemson. Look, I understand that the Buckeyes are playing Clemson and Clemson is playing the Buckeyes and nobody is playing the schedule that either team had for the previous 13 games. But while the Buckeyes were playing Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, the Tigers were playing Wake Forest, South Carolina and Virginia... definitely a huge disparity in terms of level of competition. This game is really going to come down to a couple of simple items. Will the Buckeyes be able to protect Justin Fields and will the Ohio State quarterback be able to protect himself with his mobility after a couple of weeks of rest? And will the Ohio State secondary be able to deal with a pair of NFL-ready receivers who have all of the tools to be successful under almost any situation? Clemson has faced one back this season that really could be considered among the national elite and that was AJ Dillon of Boston College and the Tigers passed that test. The difference here (well, there are many) is that BC had about zero chance to be successful throwing the ball and became a one-dimensional and then a no-dimensional team in a 59-7 throttling. The Buckeyes are very much a two-dimensional team and Clemson won't be able to take JK Dobbins out of this game while still respecting the pass. Clemson's running back Travis Etienne went on a six-week run where he went for 100-plus in relatively easy days of work between the Florida State game through the Wake Forest game. Let's keep that in perspective however as no team in that stretch was inside the top-50 (Wake was 50) in rushing defense nationally. Ohio State is No. 7 and is allowing 44 yards less a game than Wake did as the high-water mark. One major advantage that you have to give Clemson is that the Tigers have been here before, many times. They know what it takes to win at this level, with everything on the line. Ohio State has a first-year head coach and no players that have been part of a College Football Playoff win. But with that being said, this Ohio State team continues to surprise at every step of the way. While history tells me to double down and pick Clemson, I just can't get past this belief that this Ohio State team is a team of destiny and to draw upon the 48 good quarters of football we saw the Buckeyes play to date this season rather than the four that may not have been as great. Ohio State 35 Clemson 31

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

When the matchup was announced, my first thoughts were that while Ohio State wouldn’t get blown out again, that they’d lose a close one to Clemson. But after talking to multiple sources and digging into the matchups a bit, I’m a bit more optimistic in the Buckeyes’ chances to win this game. The key for me is how the Ohio State offensive line plays. They’ve had problems with pass protection all year, and JK Dobbins being weak on that area, as well as Justin Fields holding the ball too long, hasn’t helped that cause either. If the guys up front can keep Fields clean for the most part against a Tigers team that loves to blitz and bring extra pressure and win the line of scrimmage in the run game, the Bucks absolutely should win this game. On the other side of the ball, shutting down the run and getting pressure on Trevor Lawrence will be key. Not allowing explosive plays and tackling well will be extremely important. The goal has to be to make Clemson work for every point—-bend but don’t break is your best friend. Given the recent history between these teams, my head is telling me pick Clemson in something like a 34-28 game. But I think Ohio State will use the fact that they’re the underdog and almost everyone is counting them out as a little extra motivation. I think if you look at the analytics, you’ll see OSU should actually be the favorite. And I just have a gut feeling that the Scarlet and Gray will shake the monkey off their back. Ohio State 42 Clemson 35

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

After doing a statistical dive into this matchup, this has the potential to be the greatest semifinal of all time. Although the history of the College Football Playoff is not extensive, this is the first time a pair of teams both have top-4 scoring offenses and defenses. Also throw in the amount of talented players on the field, and this game has the makings of a classic. Ohio State's history with Clemson is well documented, and while the Tigers have had the Ohio State's number in the past, the coaching staff has turned over for the Buckeyes since the 2016 debacle. Ryan Day has formed Ohio State into a complete football team, and the schedule has prepared the Buckeyes for the battle against Clemson. After surviving a three-game stretch that could rival any stretch this season, the dominant Buckeyes will roll into Arizona with their main goal still up for grabs. In order to reach New Orleans and battle for the national championship, the Buckeyes will have to go through Dabo Swinney and the Tigers first. Clemson is good. There is no denying the talent and prestige of the Tigers, but Ohio State is as well rounded as they have ever been. With every strength that Clemson has, the Buckeyes have a counter. While many will talk about the big wide receivers of Clemson against Ohio State's defensive backs, the game will come down to the battle in the trenches. If Chase Young can get loose it may be a long day for Trevor Lawrence and the offense, but I expect the Tigers to take a similar approach as Wisconsin and Michigan to counter the Heisman finalist. I think the real advantage for Ohio State comes on the offensive side. I believe Ohio State's offense line against Clemson's defensive line is the greatest mismatch in this game, and I expect J.K. Dobbins to give Clemson fits early. Brent Venables will look to time up blitzes to slow Dobbins down, but Justin Fields will have enough mobility to extend plays and find playmakers downfield. This will be a game that Ohio State fans remember for a long time. The Buckeyes will finally break the curse. Ohio State 34 Clemson 31

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

In the cyclical world we live in, this game makes a lot of sense. Three years removed from Clemson usurping the Buckeyes on the national stage in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State, now with a new 13-0 head coach, has a chance to knock off Clemson, the perpetual 1B to the 1A Alabama, and retake their spot on the national stage among the nation's best. The ultimate and timely question, however, is whether or not the Buckeyes will be able to do so. On paper, this is a game that benefits Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been battle-tested much more than Clemson, and even though Clemson leads the country in a variety of different statistics, they've done so against competition that doesn't really inspire much confidence for them on the big stage against good teams. Even though the Tigers haven't played anybody, that doesn't mean they don't still have some impressive players who have been able to beat up on the schedule. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne should strike fear into anybody, and love him or hate him, Dabo Swinney has proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the nation during Clemson's run as a national contender. While this may seem like a gross simplification of the game, it really feels like it comes down to how Lawrence will play. I could be wrong here, but I don't think Ohio State will have much of a problem stopping Etienne. With Clemson's weak schedule, there hasn't been a great defense that Etienne has had to run through, and while I share a similar sentiment with who Lawrence has gone up against, he may be the only way Clemson's offense gets going. Therefore, I think if the Buckeyes can limit Lawrence's effectiveness, that'll be all she wrote. I've gone back and forth on my score prediction these past few weeks. Immediately after it was announced that Ohio State would have to play Clemson, my initial thought was to take Clemson by around a touchdown. Understandably so given that just ~12 hours earlier I saw the Buckeyes struggle to down Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Now, after taking some time to actually watch some Clemson games (their time slots often conflicted with Ohio State's) and see what players and coaches have to say, I've begun to lean back towards Ohio State. Multiple players said on Tuesday that they aren't preparing for this game any differently than they have in their other 13 wins this season. Their preparation (excluding Wisconsin the second time around) has been second to none, and I guess I just have a feeling going into this one. Ohio State 31, Clemson 24

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Ohio State has faced three very good opponents this season in Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. But it has not played an opponent the caliber of Clemson. Outside of hybrid overhang defender Isaiah Simmons, the Tigers lack the top-end defensive talent that they had last year; particularly up-front Yet defensive coordinator Brent Venables has maintained a similar statistical performance out of his defense through his patented mixing of three and four down fronts, single high and cover 4 schemes, and zone blitzing. The Ohio State interior offensive line must control the point of attack against Clemson's less-experienced defensive front. The Buckeyes should benefit from the fact that their base run play -- outside zone -- is adaptable to odd, bear, and four-down fronts as long as it is correctly identified by the offensive line and J.K. Dobbins. By staying ahead of schedule, Ohio State should be able to create passing game opportunities. The Clemson inside linebackers and safeties are vulnerable when singled up in coverage -- and Ryan Day is very effective at applying cover 4 coverage beaters that single up his best wide receivers against overmatched defenders. The Clemson offense features four offensive skill players in Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross, and Tee Higgins that make the Tigers an immediate threat for explosive plays at any time. Consistent with Ohio State’s overall philosophy, look for the Buckeyes to try to limit the run, force Clemson into passing downs, keep completions in front and inside, and seek to prevent explosive plays. This may provide Clemson the opportunity to string together drives with 10 to 15-yard completions. And Lawrence is also a threat to the defensive structure on read plays. Both offenses are too good to be consistently slowed down. But the difference for Ohio State may be that they have better lines on both sides of the football. The Buckeyes should be able to run the football. On defense they must create some negative plays to stop drives. And the Buckeyes must count on Justin Fields to make plays outside the structure of the offense and avoid negative plays. In the end Ohio State’s more talented overall roster will be able to overcome Clemson’s stars. Ohio State 36, Clemson 32

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

The Buckeyes return to the worst field in America and will be up against a team that is more talented than the rest of Big Ten combined. I think this will be tougher than playing LSU, so this is the National Championship game to me. These guys won’t be scared of the big bad Bucks like the rest of the Big Ten is, so I am excited to see what the team is made of. Thankfully, the OL and the running game travels well in road environments, so I think it huge we have such a talented OL leading the charge. This is the best OL we have had since 2013 and we will need everything they have this week for the game. Defensively, our front four has to affect the best quarterback in the country. It will be a monster task. Also, assuming Jeff Okudah matches Tee Higgins, the Justyn Ross matchup will be enormous... This will be an absolute war... Ohio State 35 Clemson 34

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

The Fiesta Bowl has been either a house of wonders or a house of horrors for the Buckeyes over the past 15 years, and this has been one of the hardest games to pick. Clemson is favored by the sharps, but I believe OSU will have a motivational edge and will get the job done. Justin Fields will be the major difference in this one, as his speed is something that former OSU QBs have not possessed. The last one who did, was Braxton Miller, and he nearly beat Clemson despite a badly injured shoulder hampering his ability to play at his normal level. Defensively, the Jackson Carman vs. Chase Young matchup is one that has OSU fans salivating, and I imagine the true sophomore will get help from their scheme. This will be the biggest test of the year by a country mile for OSU’s secondary, and I think they will make the difference in the shootout win. Ohio State 38 Clemson 35

@FakeUrban - Twitter Icon