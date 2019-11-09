Ohio State is set to kickoff soon against Maryland. What was expected to be a fairly run-of-the-mill game for the Buckeyes and Terrapins had a wrinkle added when it was announced Friday that Chase Young would not play due to a suspension while Ohio State and the NCAA investigate a potential NCAA rules violation.

While the loss of Young would hurt Ohio State long term, it seems unlikely his loss will be felt in either of the Buckeyes' next two games against Maryland or Rutgers, so expect to see a fair amount of Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith with Jonathan Cooper also out for today's matchup.

To prepare yourself for today's game, make sure to check out this week's Tale of the Tape, see what the Depth Chart/Injury Report is looking like heading into the game and see what the BuckeyeGrove staff thinks will happen in our weekly Staff Predictions.

