This is where I am supposed to come up with a fact or two to make this game seem more relevant and dangerous than it actually is. All I can say is that somehow, some way the Terps took Ohio State to overtime last year in College Park (Md.) and quite honestly, should have won the game if not for some late heroics by the Buckeyes and a dropped conversion by Maryland (but don't get me started on the amount of penalties that went uncalled on that final play).

Maryland has wins over Howard (the team, not just a guy), Syracuse and Rutgers. The win over Syracuse looked like a season defining win but the truth of the matter is that Maryland's season is more defined by a loss at home to Penn State, a 59-0 thrashing that honestly could have and should have been worse.

That win over Syracuse was a more telling sign about just how bad Syracuse is as a team than how good Maryland is as a team.

The Terps are averaging just shy of 18 points per game in Big Ten play, which is good for 11th in a league of 14 teams. Maryland also scored 48 points against Rutgers, meaning that if you take away that dunk on a five-foot backboard, the Terps have scored 59 points in five other league games, or just slightly better than 10 points per Big Ten contest.

That would not be bad if Maryland were only giving up six or seven points per league game (Ohio State is giving up 7.4 for the sake of argument). But that is not the case with Maryland giving up more than 38 points per conference game. Even take the Penn State game off the table (since we are making a point to take one outlier out of the equation) and the Terps are still surrendering 34.2 points per league game without the Penn State smackdown as part of things.

There are all sorts of numbers that we can show going into this game to try and convince everyone that the garage needs to be cleaned before the start of winter, or maybe it is a good chance to go to your daughter's dance recital or curl up with a good book. We will hold all of that until Rutgers week however, and just get to the ugly truth that is the Tale of the Tape for this upcoming Maryland game.