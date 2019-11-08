News More News
Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Maryland

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Lost in all the news about the loss of Chase Young, for the time being or longer, is the fact that Ohio State has a game to play this weekend against Maryland (12pm EST - FOX). Now, the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes certainly are the deeper and stronger team but how much of a distraction will all of this be?

And what will this team look like without Young, who leaves a huge hole on the defensive line. That is coupled with Jonathon Cooper being listed as out one again, meaning that the Buckeyes have neither of their starting defensive ends going into this game and that could continue as Coop has not been healthy for much of the year if there is any length to the absence of Young.

The list of players who are game-time decisions is at a small number with only receiver Austin Mack and linebacker Teradja Mitchell on that list. Coming off the open week, the team is getting healthy, more or less, but make no mistake, the loss of Young is a big one.

Game-Time Decision

* WR Austin Mack

* LB Teradja Mitchell


Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DE Jonathan Cooper

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* TE Cormontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* H-Back C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

* DE Chase Young

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Demario McCall -OR-

Master Teague -OR-

Marcus Crowley -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Austin Mack -OR-

Chris Olave

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Wilson -OR-

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Nick Petit-Frere

LG

Jonah Jackson

Matt Jones

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Gavin Cupp

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Zach Harrison -OR-

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Tyreke Smith -OR-

Tyler Friday

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Josh Proctor

Marcus Hooker

SS/LB

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
