Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Lost in all the news about the loss of Chase Young, for the time being or longer, is the fact that Ohio State has a game to play this weekend against Maryland (12pm EST - FOX). Now, the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes certainly are the deeper and stronger team but how much of a distraction will all of this be?
And what will this team look like without Young, who leaves a huge hole on the defensive line. That is coupled with Jonathon Cooper being listed as out one again, meaning that the Buckeyes have neither of their starting defensive ends going into this game and that could continue as Coop has not been healthy for much of the year if there is any length to the absence of Young.
The list of players who are game-time decisions is at a small number with only receiver Austin Mack and linebacker Teradja Mitchell on that list. Coming off the open week, the team is getting healthy, more or less, but make no mistake, the loss of Young is a big one.
Game-Time Decision
* WR Austin Mack
* LB Teradja Mitchell
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* DE Jonathan Cooper
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* TE Cormontae Hamilton
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* H-Back C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
* DE Chase Young
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Demario McCall -OR-
Master Teague -OR-
Marcus Crowley -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Austin Mack -OR-
|
Chris Olave
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Wilson -OR-
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Matt Jones
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Gavin Cupp
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Zach Harrison -OR-
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Tyreke Smith -OR-
|
Tyler Friday
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Josh Proctor
Marcus Hooker
|
SS/LB
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave