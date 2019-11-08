COLUMBUS, Ohio - Lost in all the news about the loss of Chase Young, for the time being or longer, is the fact that Ohio State has a game to play this weekend against Maryland (12pm EST - FOX). Now, the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes certainly are the deeper and stronger team but how much of a distraction will all of this be?

And what will this team look like without Young, who leaves a huge hole on the defensive line. That is coupled with Jonathon Cooper being listed as out one again, meaning that the Buckeyes have neither of their starting defensive ends going into this game and that could continue as Coop has not been healthy for much of the year if there is any length to the absence of Young.

The list of players who are game-time decisions is at a small number with only receiver Austin Mack and linebacker Teradja Mitchell on that list. Coming off the open week, the team is getting healthy, more or less, but make no mistake, the loss of Young is a big one.

Game-Time Decision

* WR Austin Mack

* LB Teradja Mitchell



Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* DE Jonathan Cooper

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* TE Cormontae Hamilton

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* H-Back C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

* DE Chase Young