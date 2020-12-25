BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: No. 23 Ohio State readies for road meeting with Northwestern

Ohio State took care of one member of the Big Ten’s elite on Wednesday, but on Saturday, the Buckeyes set sights on one of the conference’s dark horse surprises this season.

Northwestern (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten) has yet to earn a spot in the AP Top 25, but it’s beginning to receive consideration after knocking off then-No. 4 Michigan State by double digits on Sunday. The Wildcats play host to No. 23 Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which is fresh off its best win of the season against No. 11 Rutgers, an upset that required a 16-point comeback.

Entering Northwestern’s eighth year with Chris Collins at the helm, the program has found dwindling success since its last NCAA Tournament appearance to end the 2016-17 season. However, Collins is leading a group that looks poised to make a dramatic turnaround from a year ago, as the Wildcats already sit just three wins shy of equaling the victories from an 8-20 campaign in 2019-20.

Northwestern’s early schedule was buoyed by blowout wins against the likes of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Chicago State and Quincy out of conference, but aside from a 71-70 loss to Pittsburgh, the Wildcats haven’t let up when facing the next tier of competition.

Against Tom Izzo’s Spartans this past weekend, the Wildcats won by a commanding 14-point margin, handing Michigan State its first loss of the season while holding Sparty under 75 points for the first time all season.

The Wildcats proved it was no fluke on Wednesday, as they left Assembly Hall with a seven-point win over Indiana to start conference play with two impressive victories in a row.

Leading the way for Northwestern thus far has been sophomore guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, a prolific pair of New York natives that are the team’s top two scorers with averages of 14.5 and 13.8 points per game, respectively.