BuckeyeGrove - Young, Ohio State dominate paint in comeback victory over Rutgers

Through the first seven games of his final season at Ohio State, Kyle Young was admittedly unhappy with his performance.

Entering Wednesday’s contest against Rutgers, the senior forward was averaging just 5.7 points per game, shooting less than 40 percent from the floor, and lacking the usual energy that Chris Holtmann expects on both ends of the court.

It all peaked in an unexpected benching for Young against Purdue, where he and Holtmann shared the sentiment that he needed to step up as his senior season moved forward.

Since then, the Massillon native has returned to the form most are used to seeing.

Young scored 17 points in Ohio State’s 80-68 win over Rutgers and led his team on the glass, pulling down 12 rebounds, including five huge ones on the offensive end.

"On the offensive rebounds, I don’t know how many offensive rebounds Kyle had, but he was a big factor in that,” sophomore forward E.J. Liddell said.



That energy on the boards couldn’t have come at a more critical time.

Down 48-32 after a Ron Harper Jr. three-pointer with 15:38 remaining, the Buckeyes appeared hopeless and on their way to 0-2 in the Big Ten.

But Young and Ohio State were far from dead.