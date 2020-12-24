Washington heeds Holtmann’s call, finds efficiency in career-best outing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The scoring of self-assured Buckeye guard Duane Washington, Ohio State’s most fearless shooter, is requisite for almost any win the team hopes to notch this season. The junior is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news