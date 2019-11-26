Fulton Analysis: Turnovers
How Ohio State was able to overcome three turnovers with tight zone, bash, and big plays on offense against Penn State's aggressive run-blitzes and by forcing the Nittany Lions into passing downs on defense.
Ohio State’s efficiency overcame three particularly harmful turnovers in the Buckeyes’ 28-17 win over Penn State. Ohio State opened the contest by running the football with relative ease. The Nittany Lions opened by frequently featuring two-high safety schemes (cover 2 or cover 4). Against those looks, the Buckeye successfully cycled inside zone, split outside zone, and bash, with J.K. Dobbins repeatedly making the correct reads and gaining yards after contact.
Justin Fields also converted several first downs scrambling, taking advantage of Penn State’s deep dropping Tampa cover-2 middle linebacker (meaning that the linebacker drops between the two deep safeties).
