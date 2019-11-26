Ohio State’s efficiency overcame three particularly harmful turnovers in the Buckeyes’ 28-17 win over Penn State. Ohio State opened the contest by running the football with relative ease. The Nittany Lions opened by frequently featuring two-high safety schemes (cover 2 or cover 4). Against those looks, the Buckeye successfully cycled inside zone, split outside zone, and bash, with J.K. Dobbins repeatedly making the correct reads and gaining yards after contact.