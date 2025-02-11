Big names across the board as Carlos Locklyn, Ohio State seek 2026 tailback

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles helped deliver a championship, now he's heading to Penn State.
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins is heading to the NFL Draft on the heels of a championship run.
Oklahoma's pursuit of Jim Knowles is an interesting story that's been percolating throughout Ohio State's title run.
A bevy of Ohio State clichés and catchphrases became more than just talk en route to a national championship.
Will Howard's nearly perfect first half led Ohio State to a national title win against Notre Dame.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles helped deliver a championship, now he's heading to Penn State.
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins is heading to the NFL Draft on the heels of a championship run.
Oklahoma's pursuit of Jim Knowles is an interesting story that's been percolating throughout Ohio State's title run.