Fulton Analysis: Working Weaknesses
The Ohio State offense established its base wide stretch zone run with relative ease against Maryland's odd front before working on the downfield passing game and committing plays to film to constrain future opponents in the Buckeyes' 73-14 win.
The Buckeye run game against the Terrapins underscored the primary difference between the Ohio State offense this season compared to prior ones. Maryland aligned throughout in a odd front, generally playing a soft cover 3 or cover 4 matchup zone behind.
In previous seasons odd fronts have given the Buckeye run game problems because Ohio State relied so heavily on tight zone read and the odd front limits interior double teams. But this year Ryan Day and his staff have adopted wide or outside zone stretch as base run play. Stretch presses the edge behind the offensive line laterally zone blocking, with the running back reading whether to bounce outside, cut upfield, or bend back to the A-gap. Ohio State’s reliance on wide zone stretch has largely rendered defensive odd fronts (as well as opponents’ overall focus limiting inside gaps) irrelevant, forcing the three interior down linemen to move laterally (hence the term ‘stretch’) while targeting the odd front’s natural C-gap bubble.
