The Ohio State offense used the 73-14 win over Maryland to feature its base zone stretch run concept before working on its downfield passing game and putting plays on film to help constrain future opponents.

The Buckeye run game against the Terrapins underscored the primary difference between the Ohio State offense this season compared to prior ones. Maryland aligned throughout in a odd front, generally playing a soft cover 3 or cover 4 matchup zone behind.