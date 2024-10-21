Four thoughts on Ohio State football in the second half of the 2024 season

in other news
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown
Ohio State is dialing up the intensity ahead of the major matchup with Oregon on Saturday.
Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent
Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does.
Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip
Ohio State is heading to Oregon carrying plenty of momentum before perhaps the biggest game of the season.
Breaking down key thoughts from impressive Ohio State recruiting weekend
Key thoughts and notes from Ohio State's biggest recruiting—thus far—of the 2024 Buckeyes football season.
Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans step up, stand out against Iowa
Ohio State turned to its veterans in order to knock out the always challenging Iowa Hawkeyes.
