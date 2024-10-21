Four thoughts on Ohio State football in the second half of the 2024 season

Advertisement

in other news

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown

Ohio State is dialing up the intensity ahead of the major matchup with Oregon on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent

Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip

Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip

Ohio State is heading to Oregon carrying plenty of momentum before perhaps the biggest game of the season.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Breaking down key thoughts from impressive Ohio State recruiting weekend

Breaking down key thoughts from impressive Ohio State recruiting weekend

Key thoughts and notes from Ohio State's biggest recruiting—thus far—of the 2024 Buckeyes football season.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans step up, stand out against Iowa

Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans step up, stand out against Iowa

Ohio State turned to its veterans in order to knock out the always challenging Iowa Hawkeyes.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham

in other news

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day puts laser focus on Oregon showdown

Ohio State is dialing up the intensity ahead of the major matchup with Oregon on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent

Brady Edmunds talks Ohio State visit, Buckeyes host rising in-state talent

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip

Three Questions as Buckeyes get ready for critical Oregon trip

Ohio State is heading to Oregon carrying plenty of momentum before perhaps the biggest game of the season.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
Four thoughts on Ohio State football in the second half of the 2024 season
circle avatar
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
Staff
Twitter
@BillLandis25
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
ohiostate
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Ohio State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement