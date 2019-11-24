Among those who came from coast-to-coast to see Ohio State in action this weekend was Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2021 defensive tackle Marcus Bradley.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder holds an offer from the Buckeyes, as well as 12 others, including Florida, Penn State, Maryland, Pitt, Duke, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and others.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Bradley following his visit to Columbus to hear how the trip went.