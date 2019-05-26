COLUMBUS, Ohio - Southern Swing is an opportunity for us to get out on the road and meet with many of Ohio State’s top football recruiting targets. This trip allows us to get to meet the players and start to build a relationship with them that will help us stay in touch with them throughout their entire recruiting process, regardless of where they may ultimately end up deciding to go.

Part of this process is having a little bit of fun and we have found that our ‘Five Questions’ series is always a hit with the recruits when they have the chance to talk about something that is not directly tied to their recruitment, which schools they are talking to and when they might decide.

We are back at it after taking the weekend off. We have two questions to go after going with three questions the previous week. We now know which school has the best uniforms in college football, according to most of our Southern Swing interview subjects, as well as which is more popular between Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones. Additionally, we asked all of our targets what people would be surprised to know about them. Now we are back to football and ask the simple question of who everyone’s favorite NFL player is, either past or present.