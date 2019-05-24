COLUMBUS, Ohio - Southern Swing is an opportunity for us to get out on the road and meet with many of Ohio State’s top football recruiting targets. This trip allows us to get to meet the players and start to build a relationship with them that will help us stay in touch with them throughout their entire recruiting process, regardless of where they may ultimately end up deciding to go.

Part of this process is having a little bit of fun and we have found that our ‘Five Questions’ series is always a hit with the recruits when they have the chance to talk about something that is not directly tied to their recruitment, which schools they are talking to and when they might decide.

We have already asked players about their favorite college uniform and what people might be surprised to know about them. As we get ready to head to the weekend, we lighten things up by asking about a couple of pop culture hits with Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones. Are the top players in the country fans of one or both of these titles or something entirely different? The range of answers is wide as we go back to our Five Questions.