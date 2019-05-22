Southern Swing is an opportunity for us to get out on the road and meet with many of Ohio State’s top football recruiting targets. This trip allows us to get to meet the players and start to build a relationship with them that will help us stay in touch with them throughout their entire recruiting process, regardless of where they may ultimately end up deciding to go.

Part of this process is having a little bit of fun and we have found that our ‘Five Questions’ series is always a hit with the recruits when they have the chance to talk about something that is not directly tied to their recruitment, which schools they are talking to and when they might decide.

We are kicking off the series with a simple question to each of the targets that we talked to. “Who has the best uniforms in college football and why?” seems like a pretty simple question. And for those uniform purists out there, it does show why there might be something said about embracing the times of alternate uniforms, because the players like them.