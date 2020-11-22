BuckeyeGrove - Five Questions (Answered): Indiana

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana met Saturday to decide which would leave with supremacy in the Big Ten East division, and despite the Hoosiers' best attempts late, the Buckeyes hung on to remain undefeated. The Buckeyes weathered two Justin Fields turnovers in the first half to take a commanding 28-7 lead into halftime, and a quick score after the break made it a dominant 35-7 blowout. But Indiana didn't go anywhere, and quarterback Michael Penix kept throwing bombs to keep the Hoosiers in it. One of his 51 pass attempts was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Shaun Wade, but Indiana still had the ball with a chance to tie or win in the game's final seconds. Ohio State held on, but it was another disjointed performance for the Buckeyes, who will still face plenty of questions in several key areas moving forward. We asked five questions of our own heading into this matchup, and after the game, we've got answers to them all.

Will Penix go off?

Michael Penix put up video game numbers against Ohio State Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

The answer to this one could not have been much more resounding, and a quick glance at the box score will tell you all you need about why. Penix absolutely scorched the Buckeye secondary, tallying every single yard for Indiana's offense with his arm until the total reached just under 500 by the end of the game. In the second half alone, Penix threw almost 300 yards and four touchdowns, and the lefty completed six passes of 25 or more on the game, including four of at least 50 yards. Indiana finished the game with negative rushing yardage, which meant that the success of the Hoosiers' offense fell squarely on Penix's shoulders, and he did not disappoint. Despite a 28-point deficit at one point, Penix and Indiana still had a shot to tie the game or win on the final play, although they ultimately came up short. Answer: Oh yes

Can Wilson extend 100-yard streak

Garrett Wilson continued his red hot start to the season. (AP Photo)

Another day, another triple-digit performance for Garrett Wilson in terms of receiving yardage. Finishing with a team-high 169 yards on seven catches, Wilson became just the second Ohio State receiver ever to have four consecutive 100-yard games. Cris Carter is now the only Buckeye with more, as the NFL Hall of Famer had a stretch of five-straight 100-yard games during his tenure with the Buckeyes. The likelihood of Wilson crossing the 100-yard mark skyrocketed after the first offensive snap of the game for Ohio State, as Justin Fields found him streaking down the middle of the field for a 65-yard connection. The very next play, Fields found Wilson for a 10-yard touchdown. In the second half, Wilson had receptions of 27 and 39 yards to more than get him past the 100-yard plateau, and his second touchdown game on the Buckeyes' opening drive of the third quarter. It's been an unbelievable season for the Texas native, and it doesn't seem like this streak will be ending any time soon. Answer: Yes

Will Indiana turn Ohio State over?

Justin Fields threw three interceptions against the Hoosiers. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Entering Saturday, Indiana was tied for tops in the Big Ten with 12 takeaways, with 10 of those coming in the form of INTs. But Fields rarely ever throws an incompletion, let alone an interception, so something had to give in this matchup. What gave in the end was Fields perfect start to the season, as the relentless Indiana pressure forced the Buckeye quarterback into a myriad of tough spots, and forced him into making several ill-advised throws. Fields threw three interceptions on the day, a number that equaled his total from the entire 2019 season, and at least two of them were with Hoosier pass-rushers hanging all over him. Fortunately for Fields though, Indiana actually didn't score as a result of any of his interceptions. The first two ensued in Hoosier punts, and the Indiana DB fumbled the ball on the return of Fields' third pick, and it fell back into the hands of the Buckeyes. Answer: Yes

How will Trey Sermon be a factor?

Trey Sermon quietly had a strong showing despite limited touches. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

The Ohio State running game finally popped on Saturday, but Sermon was the smallest part of that out of the Buckeyes' three rushers against Indiana. Sermon got just nine carries while Master Teague was given 26 on a career-best day, but Sermon might actually have had his best showing of the season on a carry-by-carry basis through four quarters of football. Finishing with 60 yards, Sermon found holes early in the game, which is something that he had struggled to do, particularly against Rutgers. The Oklahoma transfer had rushes of 15 and 16 yards, and with time waning in the fourth quarter, Sermon picked up six yards on third-and-4 to allow the Buckeyes to run down more clock. Sermon was certainly overshadowed by the usage of Teague and, at time, even Fields in the run game, but add in a 13-yard reception and Sermon turned in a 10-touch 73-yard performance from scrimmage. Answer: Sparingly, but effective

Can Ohio State play tough in both halves?

Ty Fryfogle burned the Buckeyes for 200-plus yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)