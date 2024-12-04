National Signing Day; Ohio State signee, commitment tracker

Ohio State is hoping to hold off Oregon and Michigan for the Big Ten's best signing class. (Photo by Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com. COLUMBUS—The early signing period is earlier-than-ever and Ohio State enters it with general unease around the program following a fourth-straight loss to rival Michigan. But, barring a ton of unforeseen issues, there's plenty of good recruiting news heading the Buckeyes way over the next 72 hours. Ohio State, heading into the first day of the signing period, sits with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country according to Rivals.com as a handful of schools jockey for position around them. Ohio State is set to sign its biggest class in the Ryan Day era and is looking to build for the future on both sides of the ball with this haul. On Tuesday, Dotting the 'Eyes addressed most of the day's biggest concerns—and mentioned a few players we think could be trending in the Buckeyes direction—but a late push from Auburn to flip defensive end Zion Grady also needs to be on the radar heading into the signing period. The Buckeyes have already lost a pair of defensive end commitments in the last three weeks and losing the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Grady would be a difficult pill to swallow so late in the process. We're tracking everything that happens in the Class of 2025 right here. The wins, the losses and the surprises. Check back regularly and refresh this story for updates throughout the early signing period and be sure to talk about it all in The Horseshoe Lounge on Dotting the 'Eyes.

TRACKING OHIO STATE SIGNEES

7:10 a.m. The first member of the Class of 2025 to officially join the Ohio State football program is Cody Haddad, a versatile defensive back from St. Ignatius in Cleveland, Ohio.

7:17 a.m. Haddad is joined by Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio) High School offensive lineman Carter Lowe, one of the cornerstones of the Ohio State recruiting class. A 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman capable of playing inside at guard or outside at tackle, Lowe chose Ohio State over Michigan, Georgia and many others early in the process. New Jersey safety Deshawn Stewart sends in his Letter of Intent at the same time. He's maybe one of the most underrated pieces of the Buckeyes 2025 class. 7:23 a.m. Ontario (Ohio) High School athlete Bodpegn Miller sends in his letter of intent. He was one of the best stories of the summer, earning an offer from the Buckeyes after a pair of dominant camp performances in June. 7:27 a.m. A pair of signees, running back Isaiah West and offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden, make it official. 7:28 a.m. Westerville (Ohio) North offensive lineman Jake Cook becomes the third and final offensive lineman expected to sign with the Buckeyes today. Cook is a former Louisville commit who flipped to Ohio State after a dominant spring performance on the camp circuit reopened the door for him and the Buckeyes. 7:29 a.m. Brody Lennon is one of two tight ends that have been committed to Ohio State for months and he's the first to sign. Big-time potential out of the Gilmour Academy in Cleveland. 7:36 a.m. Five-star Tavien St. Clair is in. 7:42 a.m. Ohio State safety commit Faheem Delane is now Ohio State signee Faheem Delane. He's been the player at the top of the list for the Buckeyes for two years and his recruitment went as drama-free as anyone could have hoped. 7:49 a.m. Archbishop Hoban (Akron) linebacker Eli Lee makes it official. He's an old-school middle linebacker type and a perfect complement to the outside linebackers James Laurinaitis has added in the 2025 cycle. 8:12 a.m. The country’s top cornerback, Devin Sanchez, left no doubt in his recruitment from the start and signed as soon as he could. He has Jeremiah Smith-type potential in the secondary. 8:41 a.m. Two more signees in for the Buckeyes: Three-star defensive lineman Trajen Odom. The Matthews, N.C., product projects as a defensive tackle in Ohio State's scheme. The Buckeyes have also locked down Jordyn Woods, a long cornerback from Georgia who flipped from Cincinnati. 8:45 a.m. Maxwell Roy is the second player from St. Joe’s Prep (Philadelphia) and the second defensive tackle to sign. Talented but raw, Roy missed his senior season with a knee injury but picked Ohio State over Michigan. 9:35 a.m. Texas standout linebacker Riley Pettijohn signs. He is a kid that will be hard to keep off the field as a freshman. 9:50 a.m.: Ohio running back Bo Jackson is officially in the fold. The in-state product is coming off a knee injury, but he's got big-time potential in Ohio State's backfield. Oklahoma tight end Nathan Roberts also signs. He’s a player that the Buckeyes view as an early contributor at tight end, a rarity in recruiting. 9:53 a.m. New Jersey receivers Quincy Porter and De’Zie Jones send in their letters. Porter is a player who will have a chance to play early for Brian Hartline. 10:44 a.m. Ohio State receives its letter of intent from Zion Grady despite a major late push from the Auburn Tigers, who had tried to keep the 6-foot-5225 pound defensive end in state. Grady is a contender for early playing time in 2025 on the defensive line.. 10:54 a.m. California four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell becomes the fourth and final Ohio State receiver commitment to sign with the Buckeyes. He's a Jaxon Smith-Njigba type of receiver who has the potential to be a star for Brian Hartline as he develops in Columbus. 11:16 a.m. After committing to Ohio State earlier in the morning, four-star running back Turbo Rogers is announced by the program.

WHO OHIO STATE ADDED TO ITS CLASS

Alabama running back Anthony Rogers announced his commitment to Ohio State over Georgia. He is a former Crimson Tide commitment who has a longtime relationship with running back to coach Carlos Locklyn at Ohio State. You can read more about his recruitment here.. UCLA defensive end commitment Epi Sitanilei waited until later in the afternoon to make his decision final and picked Ohio State over UCLA. The Buckeyes hosted him for an official visit last week and locked in his decision the last three days.

WHO OHIO STATE LOST FROM ITS RECRUITING CLASS