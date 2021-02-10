Under Ryan Day's leadership, Ohio State has definitely proven themselves capable of reeling in five-stars, especially from the state of Texas.

Over the past two cycles, the Buckeyes have signed a pair of five-star prospects from the Lone Star State: Donovan Jackson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They also hold a commitment from 2022 QB Quinn Ewers, who hails from Southlake, Texas.

The Buckeyes still have multiple junior five-stars on their radar from Texas, with those being Denver Harris and Kam Dewberry. Both players are taking a seemingly slow approach in their recruitments, but OSU figures to be a contender for each of them.



Looking specifically at Dewberry, Ohio State was one of 10 programs that made the cut for him back on Dec. 29. He also previously told BuckeyeGrove that OSU was his "dream school" growing up, so there's a lot of mutual interest here.

With the Buckeyes being a strong suitor for his services, we wanted to break down his film and see what Ohio State would be getting in Dewberry if he signed with the school.