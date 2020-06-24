BuckeyeGrove - Can '22 OL Kam Dewberry be the next five-star Ohio State commit from Texas?

Kameron Dewberry is a 2022 five-star offensive tackle from the Lone Star State. He currently holds twenty-three offers including all the in-state Power-Five schools in Texas.

The Ohio State University has no problem messing with Texas.

In the last two cycles, three five-stars from Texas have committed to Ohio State - 2021 offensive tackle Donavon Jackson from Episcopal in Houston, 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye from IMG Academy by way of Obra D. Tompkins in Katy, and 2020 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Rockwall. The Buckeyes also snagged a pair of four-stars in the last three cycles in the form of 2020 defensive back Ryan Watts from Little Elm, and 2019 receiver Garret Wilson from Lake Travis high out of Austin.

The Buckeyes offered Dewberry back in January of 2020 in hopes of making him the next five-star Texans to relocate to the Shoe, and Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studwara the Buckeye's staff has been building a bond with him ever since.