Eliano, Walton strive for same wavelength with Ohio State’s defensive backs

Ryan Day needed a head coach of the defense.

It was the only way for Day's structure of the Ohio State football program to be optimized with him looking after the offense, Parker Fleming serving as the “head coach of special teams” and Mark Pantoni serving as the “head coach of recruiting.”

Jim Knowles fit the bill.

It's what he did with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. It's something Day was confident Knowles could do again in Columbus.

But with that, the defensive coaching staff had to go his way, had to be structured the way he wanted it.

Knowles needed two defensive backs coaches, something he's always had.

“You can be most vulnerable to giving things up in the secondary, mismatched or mistakes. That’s where you can get hurt most or quickly,” Knowles said. “We need two quality coaches there. I believe that, to be able to spend the amount of time necessary to get those guys ready because there are so many different positions,

"It can win or lose games for you, so I think we need to commit coaching resources there.”

Simply, Knowles needed two defensive backs coaches who could maximize the resources at their disposal, something Day saw in both Perry Eliano and Tim Walton.

Both have more than 20 years of coaching experience spread out between the college and professional ranks with a track record of developing talent, from Walton and Jalen Ramsey with the Jacksonville Jaguars, to Eliano with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Coby Bryant at Cincinnati.