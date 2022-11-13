Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.

COLUMBUS — Ohio State did it all against Indiana on the way to a 56-14 win over the Hoosiers.

The weather was near freezing but the Buckeyes came out hot, hitting chunk plays in the passing game and in the running game while throwing in the year's first real big special teams play as well.

It was a game that felt ... normal for Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day.

"That felt more like a normal game," Day said post-game. "I think that was great. And I just thought we had a good rhythm in the game we kept playing ... yeah that felt normal."

Winning is normal for Ohio State and Saturday the Buckeyes did it a lot of different ways, picking up more than 650 yards and taking care of business from start to finish. By the time the Buckeyes hit the locker room, they had improved to 10-0 and can now look ahead to week 11 at Maryland.

As usual, the gang at Dotting the 'Eyes is putting together a list of players that stood out above the rest.

It's time for DTE Helmet Stickers.