DTE Helmet Stickers: Ohio State shows versatility in blowout win vs Indiana
Welcome to DTE Helmet Stickers. Since 1968, Ohio State has rewarded its top performers with stickers for big plays, wins and key milestones. We at Dotting the 'Eyes can't physically reward any stickers but we're doing our part to highlight the players that stood out the most in every Buckeyes contest, win or lose.
COLUMBUS — Ohio State did it all against Indiana on the way to a 56-14 win over the Hoosiers.
The weather was near freezing but the Buckeyes came out hot, hitting chunk plays in the passing game and in the running game while throwing in the year's first real big special teams play as well.
It was a game that felt ... normal for Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day.
"That felt more like a normal game," Day said post-game. "I think that was great. And I just thought we had a good rhythm in the game we kept playing ... yeah that felt normal."
Winning is normal for Ohio State and Saturday the Buckeyes did it a lot of different ways, picking up more than 650 yards and taking care of business from start to finish. By the time the Buckeyes hit the locker room, they had improved to 10-0 and can now look ahead to week 11 at Maryland.
As usual, the gang at Dotting the 'Eyes is putting together a list of players that stood out above the rest.
It's time for DTE Helmet Stickers.
Offensive Player of the Game: RB Miyan Williams
Another day, another dominant performance from tailback Miyan Williams.
The Buckeyes third-year running back was nearly unstoppable on Saturday, rushing for 147 yards on 15 carries while showing off speed, power and quickness that set the tone early for Ohio State.
Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Williams left the game on a cart in the second quarter and Ohio State will have to wait patiently to see if it's a serious issue or if they've once again found a way to dodge the proverbial bullet.
It's been a season of ups and downs for Williams but the downs have been all injury related. When he's been able to play, he's been an absolute difference maker for the Buckeyes just as he was on Saturday.
Defensive Player of the Game: SAF Lathan Ransom
Jim Knowles said a few weeks ago that he had some safety blitzes in the arsenal that he hadn't yet unveiled. Well, he unveiled them on Saturday against the Hoosiers, and Ransom turned a couple of them into 1.5 sacks. The junior also posted nine tackles and a pass break-up, and created a splash play on special teams when he blocked a punt in the third quarter that set the offense up on a short field for an easy touchdown.
The versatile Ransom, a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, continues to show that he's a weapon at all three levels of the defense, and turned in one of his best performances of the season against Indiana.
X-Factor of the Game: ATH Xavier Johnson
Maybe the Buckeyes can't ask Xavier Johnson to do everything on offense, but the versatile veteran is at least able to lend a hand and some fleet feet at a couple of different skill-position spots. Just in case there was a notion that his feel-good story was over after the key touchdown in the opener against Notre Dame, Johnson offered more reminders of his unexpected value with a couple of catches at wide receiver and a dazzling run after being pressed into action at tailback.
With injuries mounting in the backfield, Johnson's crisscrossing, tackle-breaking, 71-yard touchdown dash showed he can be more than just a stop-gap option offensively. And it obviously helps that he's still providing reliable work on special teams, recovering a blocked punt to cap off another breakout performance.