BuckeyeGrove - Don't break up this talented duo

ELLENWOOD, Ga. – There has been no shortage of talent at Cedar Grove high school through the years and with the tandem of Christen Miller and Joshua White there has been no shortage in terms of personality.

Both players are members of the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2022 and both hold a significant amount of offers on their own.

But who would want to break up this package deal, or comedy duo?

While we were visiting the high school, we knew that we had to give each of them a microphone and turn the camera on and just see what would happen. They did not disappoint.

Check out what happened here in this exclusive video from our Southern Swing.