ELLENWOOD, Ga. – Cedar Grove High School is home to a pair of four-star defensive linemen in possession of offers from Ohio State: Christen Miller and Joshua White.

While Miller has soaked up a lot of attention ever since the Buckeyes extended an offer back in February, White is also showing the program a lot of interest.

CHECK OUT: MILLER TALKS UPCOMING OSU OFFICIAL, HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR LARRY JOHNSON

The No. 21 strong-side defensive end on Rivals.com has Ohio State in his top six, and says Larry Johnson is continuing to form a solid relationship with him.

“So, Coach Johnson, we’ve had a bond for a long time when I was at Columbia with [Nazir] Stackhouse,” White told BuckeyeGrove. “He’s been really like a mentor to me, and I’ve been watching every move from Chase Young, Bosa Brothers and everything. Like, I’d really love it if I went to Ohio State.”

Although they are mostly considering different schools, White and Miller are enjoying their recruiting processes together. White, who says they may be a package deal in college, journeyed up to Columbus with Miller in October, and the two will be taking their official visits to the school from June 25-27.