BuckeyeGrove - Day confirms Paris Johnson will begin spring at guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With the return of starting tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, it seemed unlikely that five-star talent Paris Johnson Jr. would boot either Buckeye veteran off of their posts in just his second season. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Wednesday what many had already expected, that Johnson will begin the spring at guard, even if tackle is where the Cincinnati, Ohio, native will inevitably end up sooner or later. “He has some position flexibility. He’s so talented, and really our tackles and guards are interchangeable when you look at them,” Day said. “They can kind of do both, which really helps. He’s gonna probably start at guard this spring, but he can easily move to tackle quickly, and we’ll try to find that right combination.”

Johnson, who was the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2020, and the No. 3 tackle, was simply too good to keep off the field by the end of last season, even in a significantly shortened slate of games. Injuries and COVID-19 absences may have helped his cause as well, but Johnson notched key snaps in both of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff games to end the season. However, all of those came at guard, and not the tackle position at which he was recruited. Some thought Munford, who had his finest season as a Buckeye in his third year starting at LT, and his fourth overall at Ohio State, would leave for the NFL following the national championship loss. Munford’s absence may have allowed Johnson to slide in at either starting tackle position in 2021. But instead, Munford opted to return for a fifth go-around in Columbus. Still, the returning talent at tackle might not cost Johnson a starting job, if OL coach Greg Studrawa is seeking to put his best five players on the field. “The idea always in the offensive line is how do you find the right five? You want to make sure you have your best five linemen in the game and then go from there,” Day said. “Somebody like Paris, who has some position flexibility, is that much more valuable.” With starting center Josh Myers off to the NFL, it’s likely that soon-to-be junior Harry Miller could slide back over from guard to the middle of the line, where he backed up Myers as a freshman, which would create two vacancies at either guard spot with Wyatt Davis also turning pro.