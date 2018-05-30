COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have been blessed with having a stable of talented defensive ends for about as long as anyone can remember, especially under the watchful eyes of Urban Meyer and Larry Johnson. Despite losing three ends to the NFL from last year's roster, 2018 should not be any different with Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Jonathon Cooper all set to be the top-three ends for the Buckeyes.

But who is in position to be the fourth guy?

Ohio State certainly could rotate its ends in to see the top three players all get the majority of the snaps, and there is nothing wrong with that, keeping your best players on the field.

The Buckeyes are blessed with some talented options to be that No. 4 end and it is unknown if it will be a highly-heralded freshman stepping into that role or a wily veteran who may get that opportunity to finally shine on the biggest stage.

Coming out of the spring, Jashon Cornell was sitting at the No. 4 defensive end spot. That is in advance of four young ends all entering the program in June with Tyreke Smith, Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Alex Williams. It is yet to be determined if Williams will in fact play defensive end, but even if the talented athlete is put somewhere else, there will be a lot of young players hoping to see action in 2018.