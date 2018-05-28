We are inside 100 days to the start of the football season and decided there was no better time than now to release our projected depth charts. We wanted to wait for the transfer season to come to a close as players like Joe Burrow, Wayne Davis, Matt Burrell and a handful of others would leave the Ohio State program to look for new homes and give a little more clarity on an Ohio State depth chart that seems to be largely in flux. The remainder of Urban Meyer's talented recruiting class of 2018 will be enrolling soon and going through some of the paces of the summer as they learn what it takes not only to be a college football player but also that first taste of being away from home. There is opportunity for some of these true freshmen to find their way into the two-deep and press veterans for key playing time.

For the purposes of our depth chart, there will be a few players that make the cut that were not in Columbus for spring practice and we are basing our picks on either just an incredible talent coming into the program and/or nobody else seeming to have locked down a spot. We reserve the right to change any of these picks (and we expect our pre-season depth chart in late-August to look different in some ways) along the way but this is our best prediction at this point.

BuckeyeGrove Projected Depth Chart - Quarterbacks Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 QB Dwayne Haskins Tate Martell

This one is pretty cut-and-dry, unless you are Tate Martell and are still vying to be the starter. The departure of Joe Burrow give every indication that Dwayne Haskins is going to be the starter for the season opener against Oregon State and Martell will be there right on his heels. There seems to be overwhelming belief that the Buckeyes will have a few packages designed for Martell but it also does lead to the question of how do you get Martell much-needed experience and also not expose your back-up quarterback to potential injury, especially when Martell's game is very dependent upon his legs as a talented dual-threat quarterback. Matthew Baldwin is coming off of an ACL injury and while we have seen players bounce back from those types of injuries in a few months (Zach Boren being one of them) that generally is not the case for a quarterback who was not able to take any reps during either spring or fall camp. The Buckeyes will need to tread carefully here as they fo from having one of the most crowded QB rooms to one that is short of bodies if something happens to Haskins.

BuckeyeGrove Projected Depth Chart - Running Backs/H-Backs Pos. 1st Team 2nd Team RB JK Dobbins Mike Weber HB KJ Hill Demario McCall

This really could be a 1 and 1A situation between J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber. Both are 1,000-yard rushers at various points of their career and both can be the 'feature' back. The good news is that Ohio State will not need to feature one or the other out of necessity but there will be something to be said about making sure to feed the hot hand and during a 12-plus game season, expect there to be a good split between who the leading rusher is in each game. There is some good depth in terms of talented freshmen with Master Teague and Brian Snead both filling out the room, especially after the departure of Antonio Williams. There is some debate as to who really is the H and what their role is. Parris Campbell has been listed as an H but we are going to move him to WR for our depth chart purposes which moves KJ Hill up a spot. Hill has proven to be a steady option in previous seasons and could be a favorite target of Haskins moving forward. Demario McCall has shown great promise in 'late game situations' and could this be the year he finally makes an impact on the offense? Don't sleep on incoming freshman Jaelen Gill who may be the closest embodiment to what Urban Meyer is looking for in a true H.

BuckeyeGrove Projected Depth Chart - Wide Receivers/Tight Ends Pos. 1st Team 2nd Team WR-X Austin Mack Binjimen Victor WR-Z Parris Campbell Terry McLaurin TE Luke Farrell Jeremy Ruckert

The Buckeyes return everyone in the receivers room and sometimes it is hard to differentiate the top-five or more receivers. Austin Mack showed a preview of what the Dwayne Haskins-era may look like in Ann Arbor (Mich.) and we have him on top of the X receiver depth chart with Binjimen Victor behind him. Victor has the talent to be as talented as any receiver on the roster but his consistency is still not quite there yet. Parris Campbell is getting the nod at the Z receiver position with Terry McLaurin right behind him. Johnnie Dixon is not on our two-deep but that is not any indication that he is losing his spot, it is just a matter of there not being enough spots to go beyond a top-four. There are some talented WRs that are still very young, could Jaylen Harris be in position to make a move as a big body? At tight end, it appears that Luke Farrell has moved on top of the depth chart as the guy to replace Marcus Baugh. He seems to be the guy the staff likes the most and was seeing some time last season, especially in two-tight packages. We are going to insert Jeremy Ruckert in as the No. 2 tight end for a couple of reasons. There are still some whispers that Rashod Berry could move back to defense, or what his position status may be moving forward and Jake Hausmann just has not been able to emerge into any sort of a role yet. Couple all of that with the way the staff has raved about Ruckert and while it may not be a day-one type of thing, we expect him to be the No. 2 before all that long.

BuckeyeGrove Projected Depth Chart - Offensive Line Pos. 1st Team 2nd Team LT Thayer Munford Nick Petit-Frere LG Michael Jordan Wyatt Davis OC Brady Taylor Josh Myers RG Branden Bowen Demetrius Knox RT Isaiah Prince Max Wray