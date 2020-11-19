Commitment Analysis: What Quinn Ewers brings to Ohio State
With their last commitment coming from Benji Gosnell earlier this month, Buckeye Nation did not have to wait too long for another "Boom" on the recruiting trail.Well, just a few moments ago, Ohio S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news