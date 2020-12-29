BuckeyeGrove - Clemson OG Bockhorst: 'I look up to' Justin Hilliard

Over the course of two high school football seasons spanning 2014 and 2015, there were two teammates who would become opponents in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

Current Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst and Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard were teammates on the St. Xavier High School football team. Both were highly recruited as Bockhorst was a four-star and Hilliard was a five-star prep prospect.

Come Friday night, the two will compete against one another when the Tigers offense takes the field against the Buckeyes defense, and a high school friendship will become a rivalry.

“What an incredible athlete,” Bockhorst said of Hilliard on Tuesday. “He’s someone I really respect. Got to play alongside one another and now the opportunity to play against one another is something that’s special and not an opportunity you get very often.”

Bockhorst was the first high school prospect to commit to Clemson since quarterback Cole Stoudt in 2011, who attended Dublin Coffman High School.

Now a redshirt-junior, Bockhorst earned second team All-ACC honors at left guard. His road to playing time hasn’t been quite like that of Hilliard’s, who has seen several injuries since arriving at Ohio State in 2015 and challenges emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.